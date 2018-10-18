Want a break from the news? Watch a deputy help this skunk

Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputy attempts to remove a plastic cup from a skunk's head Wednesday night. After multiple failed attempts with a baton, the deputy used his bare hands to remove it from from the critter's head, authorities said.
