Burglary suspect fell asleep at the scene of the crime, police say

Authorities didn’t have to look far for a man suspected of a smash-and-grab burglary at a Redding gas station.
Redding police responded at 3:09 a.m. Thursday to calls of a break-in at a Shell station, according to a news release.
After reviewing surveillance video to get a look at the suspect, officers canvassed the area and found the man very quickly, the release said.
Earle Keys, a 55-year-old Redding man, was found asleep behind the gas station, the release said. Officers said Keys had stolen property on his person.
Keys was booked into the Shasta County jail, suspected of burglary and possession of stolen property,
