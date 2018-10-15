Candidates for Congress trade charges on who’s a security risk. One has been indicted.

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, called his Democratic challenger a national security risk two weeks ago. Now Hunter is receiving the same criticism.
In a Facebook post Monday, Ammar Campa-Najjar said that Hunter, who is under federal indictment for wire fraud and campaign finance allegations, “is an ideal target for foreign actors.”
While Ammar-Campa’s ad inaccurately states that House Speaker Paul Ryan removed Hunter from the House Armed Services Committee, Hunter did step down from that assignment after Ryan announced plans to have him stripped of the position, according to Politico.
Hunter’s televised attack on Campa-Najjar alleged that the Democrat was in league with Muslim extremists. The ad earned him “Four Pinocchios” from the Washington Post, which said Hunter’s ad “uses naked anti-Muslim bias in an effort to scare Californians into voting for an indicted Republican incumbent.”
Despite that indictment, Hunter is leading Ammar-Campa in the polls, and the polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight gives the incumbent an 86 percent chance of being re-elected.
