Hidden cash coming to Fresno again? Its official Twitter account is saying yes!

Want free money and feeling lucky?
Another golden — or should we say green and free — opportunity appears to be on its way.
“Hidden Cash” is coming back to Fresno, according to its official Twitter account. And the search for free money could begin as soon as this week.
“FRESNO, LA, SAN DIEGO: Cash coming your way soon courtesy of our friends at @slotomania . Stay tuned here for details!” the Twitter account @HiddenCash announced Saturday afternoon.
In fact, it was the third time in the past week that the Twitter account stated another money scavenger hunt is set to come to Fresno.
On Oct. 11, the account tweeted out: “Cali money drops coming next week thanks to our friends at @slotomania : Fresno, LA, SD! Get ready to find some cash $$$$$”
And on Oct. 8, it provided even more details in its first tease that Hidden Cash could be coming back to Fresno: “EXCITING NEW$$$: Get ready for an awesome scavenger hunt brought by our friends at Slotomania! Anyone can play. Oct. 18: Fresno. Oct. 19: Los Angeles. Oct. 20: San Diego county. Updates soon!!! #Slotomania”
If you’re questioning the legitimacy of the Hidden Cash Twitter account — the account does lack the blue verified badge on Twitter that lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic — just scroll through the feed a few years back.
You’ll find that it’s the same account that provided clues the last time Hidden Cash came to Fresno three years ago.
Back then, Hidden Cash was a 7-week-old social media phenomenon founded by Jason Buzi and Yan Budman to “bring a smile to people’s faces, bring people together, and perhaps inspire them to pay it forward, took off beyond what we ever expected.”
Scavenger hunts for envelopes of money were held in cities around the world, including in Fresno back in July 2014. And the Hidden Cash Twitter account would provide clues where to search.
Thousands rushed to Woodward Park in north Fresno — triggering a traffic jam at the park entrances — after clues were provided where the money might be.
In the end, nearly $1,900 was hidden in various locations in the park, tucked away in envelopes and even Pez candy dispensers.
Yet despite the popularity of Hidden Cash, the scavenger hunt also drew criticism.
Some said it was rich people’s way of amusing themselves the expense of the average Jane or Joe. By August of 2014, Hidden Cash announced the scavenger hunts were over.
The Twitter account stayed active but never provided hints of another money search.
Until April of this year when it started holding random online contests of sorts.
Like asking others to reply at them who they preferred: Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Then winners would be announced.
Why has the money scavenger hunt started back up?
It remains unclear, though the Twitter account has credited Slotomania, which is considered the largest online slot machine game.
Sometimes, though, it’s best not to ask why. And just enjoy the fun.
