Congress heads toward postelection fight over border wall

Congress is heading toward a postelection showdown over President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
GOP leaders have signaled they're willing to engage in hardball tactics that could spark a partial government shutdown while the president revs up rally crowds for the wall, which was a 2016 campaign centerpiece.
Trump is promising voters that Republicans will bring tougher border security in campaign speeches that echo those that propelled him to office two years ago.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has promised a "big fight" over border wall money and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't ruled out a mini-shutdown as stopgap funds are set to expire Dec. 7.
Republicans steered clear of shutdown politics ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm election, but a fight now seems certain.
