Gas prices jump 20 cents last month. Here’s where to buy cheap gas

Gas prices in California have climbed almost 20 cents in the past month, reaching a three-year high with a statewide average of $3.81 per gallon, according to AAA data.

The last time California’s gas prices were this high was July 2015, and although the state has remained under $4 per gallon since 2014, the national average is only $2.91, according to AAA.

Sacramento’s gas prices averaged $3.71 this month, which is lower than both the state average and the northern California average of $3.77, according to AAA.

