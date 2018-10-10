Myth or no myth: What you should know about the college ‘Freshmen Fifteen’ weight gain

Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the Freshmen Fifteen myth.
By
2,170 pounds of pumpkin crushes the competition

California

2,170 pounds of pumpkin crushes the competition

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service