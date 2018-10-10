It’s a debate: Feinstein and de León to face off over U.S. Senate seat

There will be a debate in the U.S. Senate race after all.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, seeking a sixth term, and challenger Kevin de León have agreed to a discussion hosted by the Public Policy Institute of California. The event, which will take place in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at noon, is set to be streamed online.

De León has demanded a debate with Feinstein for months and relentlessly criticized his opponent for refusing to face off with him in public. In a fundraising email earlier this week, timed to the only California gubernatorial debate, de León said “she is set on denying the people of California an opportunity to see and hear her debate.”

Facing few serious challengers, Feinstein has not debated since her 2000 re-election bid. Her team has promised she would square off with de León after the June primary, but until Wednesday’s announcement, it appeared no debate might materialize before the November election.

In a recent PPIC poll, Feinstein was ahead by 11 points, half the lead she held in July. With most Republicans indicating they are likely to sit out the contest between two Democrats, Feinstein has the support of more than half of likely voters in the race.