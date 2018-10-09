Watch California wildfire survivor and amputee reunite with Globetrotter one year after Tubbs Fire

The Harlem Globetrotters dropped a video Tuesday showing star player Zeus McClurkin reuniting with a 10-year-old double amputee and California wildfire survivor at her new school.
The video was released exactly one year after the “Tubbs Fire” destroyed Lilly Biagini’s home and belongings, including her prosthetic legs, on October 9, 2017. McClurkin first met Lilly shortly after the fires during a visit to her California school. Lilly and her mom recently started a new life in the Dallas area, where Lilly attends St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Arlington.
The video shows Lilly making her first-ever basket on a 10-foot hoop. Her prosthetic legs make it difficult for her to shoot a traditional basketball shot, so McClurkin taught her his patented bounced shot. He holds the Guinness World Record for most bounced 3-pointers in one minute.
