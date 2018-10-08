Gavin Newsom says he’s willing to take on his own party

Gavin Newsom says he’s willing to take on his own party
By
Up Next
Gavin Newsom says he’s willing to take on his own party
By

California

Here’s why you won’t find Gavin Newsom’s campaign statement in the California voter guide

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

October 08, 2018 05:41 PM

California voters will notice a high-profile absence from the state-issued 2018 midterm election voter’s guide — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s candidate statement.

That’s because Newsom, unlike his Republican opponent John Cox, declined to accept the $14.5 million general election campaign campaign spending limit for gubernatorial candidates.

State law requires candidates for state office to keep below expenditure limits — which vary depending on the office being sought — if they want to purchase a 250-word candidate statement in the information guide that the state sends to approximately 19 million registered voters.

According to state election records, the Newsom campaign has spent $21.9 million this year as of Sept. 22. The Cox campaign, by comparison, has spent $8.9 million.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  