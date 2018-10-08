Step inside stunning and Hollywood-famous Beverly House on California market for $135 million

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the fabled Beverly House of Hollywood’s Golden Era and the showplace of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst is listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills, priced at $135 million.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service