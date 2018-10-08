Want to own home of ‘The Godfather’ horse-head scene? That’ll be $135 million

Publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst once owned a 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style mansion in Beverly Hills that is now for sale at a greatly reduced price of $135 million.

Two years ago, the Beverly House in Beverly Hills, California, was listed for $195 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The mansion, which sits on 3.5 acres at the end of an 800-foot-long driveway with 19 bedrooms and 29 baths, is known for its memorable movie scenes in “The Godfather,” where the uncooperative movie producer Jack Woltz woke up to a horse head in his bed, and the glamorous estate where Whitney Houston’s character lived in “The Bodyguard,” according to an article by toptenrealestatedeals.com, which writes about real estate news from around the world.

The mansion was a favorite of the Kennedy family, too. John and Jackie Kennedy spent part of their honeymoon there, and later it was the West Coast presidential election headquarters for JFK’s 1960 presidential campaign.

Hearst once lived there with actress Marion Davies, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Other features of the house, located just three blocks from Sunset Boulevard, include a near Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis court, two projection/screening rooms, a commercial grade kitchen, and terraces to accommodate 400 or more guests for a seated dinner. The entire grounds can accommodate more than 1,000 people. Set on its own promontory, the Beverly House comes with extreme privacy and security behind its guard house-gated walls.

The house was designed in 1927 by Gordon Kaufmann, the architect who did the Hoover Dam, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles Times building and the Santa Anita Racetrack. The estate is well known for its H-form architecture characterized by long colonnades, wide balconies, arched floor-to-ceiling windows and its spaciousness.

The house is listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills.



