The Forest Service wants to round up 1,000 wild horses in this California forest
The wild horses of Devil's Garden, inside California's Modoc National Forest, is the largest wild herd in the state. But the feds say the herd has grown large and unmanageable, and so they are planning to round up 1,000 horses for adoption and sale.
A beautiful morning in a Sacramento rice field is complete with a rainbow and an active grind of geese. The big Pacific Flyway migration is underway in the Sacramento Valley, with millions of birds expected in the coming months.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse from Sentinel Dome.
The appeal of the 1938 Colonial Revival former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman is apparent. The house has sold for the first time in 64 years for $6.45 million after being on the market for just three months.
Attorneys for immigrant father, Carlos Rueda, hold a press conference, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, claiming ICE agents beat and forced him to snitch on others or be deported. He filed a federal claim for $750,000.
Officials aren't sure what caused the two cracks in support beams of the Salesforce Transit Center, which just opened in August. The center was closed Tuesday. While crews shore up the beams, engineers will look for a permanent fix.
