Trump comments on Ford ‘appalling…cruel,’ Dianne Feinstein says

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement Wednesday morning condemning President Donald Trump’s campaign rally comments on Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“The president’s attacks on Dr. Blasey Ford last night were appalling. He sent a clear message to victims of sexual assault that they should not believe,” Feinstein said in her statement. “President Trump’s attacks are even more cruel when you consider that Dr. Ford specifically recalled the pain of Brett Kavanaugh and (alleged co-assailant) Mark Judge laughing at her.”

At a campaign rally on Tuesday, Trump criticized Ford for not being to recall certain details, such as the date and the location, of the attacked alleged to have taken place 36 years ago.

Feinstein previously drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for not coming forward with Ford’s account sooner. She defended her actions as protecting Ford’s desire for privacy.

Both Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting last Thursday. On Friday, Trump authorized a FBI investigation into the allegations against his Supreme Court nominee with a deadline of one week.

Feinstein also criticized Senate Republicans’ conduct toward Ford.

“Now, in the midst of an FBI investigation, Republicans are interviewing former boyfriends of both Dr. Ford and Deborah Ramirez (another alleged victim of Kavanaugh) in a transparent attempt to discredit them,” Feinstein said in her statement.

She said the actions of her Republican committee members are “expressly prohibited” by the Violence Against Women Act.