Awesome video shows Half Dome at Yosemite quickly disappear as mist rolls in

After a morning rain in Yosemite Valley on October 2, 2018, mist kept rising from the floor and at one point, mid-afternoon, totally obscured the view of Half Dome as seen from atop North Dome.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service