Video at Fresno Denny’s goes viral, appears to show homeless man being kicked out

A video of what appears to be a homeless man being kicked out of a Fresno Denny’s despite other customers’ protests has gone viral.
The video was taken at the Denny’s on Abby Street near Divisadero Street just north of downtown by Becca Jay Davis, who posted it on her Facebook page late Monday morning. By Tuesday morning, it had 2,500 shares and 97,000 views.
The video shows a “public safety officer” putting on plastic gloves as he tells a man sitting quietly at a table to leave.
Several customers nearby came to the diner’s defense, asking why he was being kicked out.
“He’s not allowed in here,” said the security guard.
A woman replies: “Is that why he’s not allowed in here, because he’s homeless?”
The woman filming the video, presumably Davis, said the man had been sitting quietly for 25 minutes and had not done anything disruptive.
She said in her Facebook comments: “He was in there when we walked in a family had sat him down with them... We was there for at least 25 minutes the man ain’t said not 1 word... The family was paying for him to eat and all of a sudden his ass walks in and start harassing the man putting them gloves on... Smh.”
At one point, the security guard tells Davis that recording is not allowed.
The man eventually leaves willingly with what appears to be his food packed up in a container.
Comments on the video on Facebook widely condemned Denny’s.
Denny’s did not immediately return an email and a voice mail seeking comment about why the man was asked to leave. A manager at the Abby Denny’s who spoke to The Bee, Paco Alcale, said he wasn’t at work during the incident.
“I wasn’t here yesterday, so I really don’t know,” he said. “We still need to find out what happened.”
Comments