California

Here’s why many customers’ PG&E bills will be nearly $70 cheaper in October

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 28, 2018 02:05 PM

Pacific Gas and Electric, the major utility provider for Northern California, is crediting customers with anywhere from about $30 to $69 on next month’s statements.

A line item titled “CA Climate Credit” will automatically appear on customers’ bills for the month of October, according to the California Public Utilities Commission website.

Electric customers get a credit of $39.42, according to the PUC website. Gas customers will get $29.85, according to an email sent to customers. Those who get electric and gas from PG&E will get both, for a combined total of $69.27.

“The credit is from a state government program that requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the Air Resources Board,” the state utilities webpage says.

The credit has been in place since 2014. The electric credit appears on statements each spring and fall, usually April and October. The gas credit applies in October this year; starting in 2019, the gas credit will be applied just once a year, in the spring.

The credit is issued because PG&E operates under regulation by the CPUC, which created the credit program.

