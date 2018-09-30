Jerry Brown approves bill protecting Californians’ internet speed – Feds say they will sue

On Sunday, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill barring internet service providers from slowing customer speeds, blocking access to lawful content and offering “fast lanes” for large sites like Facebook, Google and Netflix.
The net neutrality protections proposed under Senate Bill 822 by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, immediately generated a legal challenge. No sooner had Brown signed the bill than the U.S. Department of Justice announced it will fight the state in court.
“Once again, the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “The Justice Department should not have to spend valuable time and resources to file this suit today, but we have a duty to defend the prerogatives of the federal government and protect our Constitutional order. We will do so with vigor. We are confident that we will prevail in this case – because the facts are on our side.”
In a tweet, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state “will not allow a handful of power brokers to dictate sources for information or the speed at which websites load.”
The federal government isn’t the only group expected to sue. The bill has also drawn criticism from the telecom industry — which is likely to file lawsuits in the near future seeking to overturn the measure.
The United States Telecom Association said in a statement it supports strong net neutrality protections but thinks the matter should be left to the federal government.
“Rather than 50 states stepping in with their own conflicting open internet solutions, we need Congress to step up with a national framework for the whole internet ecosystem and resolve this issue once and for all,” the association said in a statement.
Wiener said in a statement that Brown’s signature marks “a historic day for California” and is a “true win for the internet and for an open society.”
