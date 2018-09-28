Watch this Placer County deputy take love to new level, use chopper to propose marriage

Using a helicopter hoist demonstration as a prop, Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger Makishma surprised his girlfriend by pulling an engagement ring out of his backpack and asking her to marry him.
It was Saturday, Sept. 23, 2018, during A Day With A Deputy, and the sheriff’s helicopter Falcon 30 and an air operations crew were already at the community event for a previous demonstration. Ahead of the practice rescue mission, Makishma asked his girlfriend to play the role of a stranded hiker waiting to be saved by the helicopter.
As the chopper flew around Bayside Church and circled back to the demonstration area, Makishima was lowered to the ground in an effort to “rescue” his girlfriend, Danielle Badger, who was playing the role of a stranded hiker.
“Being that I’m very involved with the Sheriff’s Office, I wanted to have that represented in my proposal,” he told InsideEdition.com. “I asked (the air ops crew) if they could help with the proposal and they were all for it, right away — no questions asked.”
When he descended to the ground during the practice, Makishma went down on one knee, pulled off his helmet and surprised her.
Badger told Inside Edition, which covered the event in a story, that she had no idea the situation was a ploy.
She said “yes.”
In a video of the event, you can see Makishima rappel down from the helicopter and pretend to look through his medical bag before pulling out the ring.
