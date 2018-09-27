Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh opening: ‘This is a circus’

In an emotional opening statement Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh strongly refuted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual misconduct allegations during his senate hearing opening statement.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service