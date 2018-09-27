17 arrested in massive series of Apple store robberies across California, AG says

Eight suspects have been arrested and booked, and warrants have been issued for nine more, in connection with a massive series of coordinated Apple store robberies across California, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday.

The robberies totaled more than $1 million in property stolen and took place across 19 counties as far south as San Diego and as far north as Butte, according to a news release. Becerra has filed charges for conspiracy to commit grand theft against 17 suspects in Fresno, Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

The robberies involved multiple hooded suspects entering Apple, grabbing display items and fleeing. Caught on surveillance video, the thefts occurred quickly, in some cases hauling more than $20,000 in merchandise in a matter of seconds, according to police logs.

Seven of the suspects have been booked in the Alameda County jail, with the eighth in custody in Sonoma County, according to the news release. Arrest warrants are issued for the remaining nine,

Roseville police arrested three men earlier this month in connection with the robberies after the Apple store at the Westfield Galleria mall had three reported theft incidents in a span of five days. Juwan Potter, 20; Melvin Barlow, 21; and Quincy Carter Jr., 21, were taken into custody after fleeing on foot. They were booked into South Placer County jail Sept. 12.

The seven Alameda suspects were arrested in Oakland, Sgt. Ray Kelly told SFGate on Tuesday.

The ongoing investigation is led by the San Luis Obispo and Oakland police departments, with further assistance from law enforcement agencies in each of the 19 involved counties, the news release said.

“The successful collaborative efforts of law enforcement has resulted in dismantling a large criminal ring,” Oakland Police Chief Anne E. Kirkpatrick said in a statement.