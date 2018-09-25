California attacks suspect probed in case of missing Texans

FILE - This undated file photo from surveillance video provided by the Los Angele Police Department shows a man they are seeking in connection with the assault on three homeless men who were brutally beaten with a baseball bat in Los Angeles early Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Two of those men have died. Authorities on Monday, Sept. 24, arrested a man on suspicion of bludgeoning a homeless man in Santa Monica, Calif., earlier Monday. He is now being investigated in connection with at least six attacks in both cities that have left three dead. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP, File) AP