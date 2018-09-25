Former Turlock nurse sentenced for receiving, sharing child porn

A 43-year-old Turlock man on Monday was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.
Gary Gene Bishop was found to have received and distributed on the Internet more than 100 videos and 5,000 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.
U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd also ordered Bishop to serve 10 years of supervised release when he’s completed his prison sentence.
In August 2016, Bishop was served with a search warrant when he was suspected of sharing explicit photos of children online.
Bishop, a nurse, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016 at work. Turlock police said at the time that investigators didn’t believe his crimes were in any way associated with his job.
Federal prosecutors said the online images also involved the portrayal of sadistic, masochistic and other depictions of violence. Some of the images included depictions of pre-pubescent children.
Bishop is the third Turlock man this month who has been sentenced in federal court on child porn charges. Edward Paul Cragg was convicted of one count of receipt and distribution of child porn. Adam Alan Henry was convicted of conspiring to sexually exploit a minor and receiving child porn.
The case against Bishop was the result of an investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Turlock Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Enos prosecuted the case.
