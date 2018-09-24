Modesto police searching for boy forcibly abducted by father, five others

Modesto police are searching for a young child who was abducted by his father and five others Monday morning.
The abduction occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Poinsettia Drive, northeast of Standiford Avenue and Tully Road, said Lt. Steve Stanfield.
According to police, John Cosso, 41, went to the home and forced his way inside.
Authorities say there are several other people with Cosso. They arrived at the home in two cars. A woman was driving a black car with two women in the back. And Cosso was in a gold car with two other men.
As Cosso forced his way into the house, the boy’s mother, Kimberly Valente, tried to leave through the garage with the child, 6-year-old Jayce Cosso. One of the cars blocked her path. Two men held the mother’s arms while a third took the child, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.
Among those accompanying Cosso were his 17-year-old son, John, said Amanda Martinez, Valente’s sister. At some point, John sprayed pepper spray at Valente and her 17-year-old son. Valente has two other sons, 19 and 9, who also were in the home at the time, Martinez said. Cosso is only the father of Jayce.
According to Martinez, one of the men - someone Valente does not know - knocked on the door, said he was from Pacific Gas & Electric, and something was wrong with the gas line. Then several people forced their way into the house.
Police believe they may be in a mid-2000’s black mid-sized vehicle. Officers have located the gold car in northwest Modesto, Bear said. Nobody was in it.
Jayce is two and a half feet tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Transformers T-shirt and faded green camouflage boxers.
Multiple officers are working to locate the child so the police department is only responding to priority calls.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department’s air unit is also assisting in the search. Authorities are working with the California Highway Patrol to determine if they can issue a statewide Amber Alert.
Investigators ask anyone If you have information on their whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or 209-552-2470.
