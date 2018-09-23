Evacuations ordered as Wyoming fire moves toward highway

Authorities ordered more than 250 residences in western Wyoming evacuated Sunday after a wildfire spread toward a state highway that offers one of the only ways out of the area.
Emergency officials were going door to door informing residents to leave two neighborhoods and an RV park in the Bondurant area, Sublette County sheriff's Sgt. Travis Bingham said.
A 50-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 191 was closed between the communities of Daniel and Hoback Junction as the fire advanced toward the roadway.
Authorities had previously decided to order the evacuations if the highway were threatened, Bingham said.
It was not immediately known if any houses or other buildings were at risk, fire spokeswoman Larisa Bogardus said.
Prior to Sunday's flare-up, the Roosevelt Fire already burned more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) and destroyed at least three houses.
It ignited on Sept. 15 in dense timber and rugged terrain about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Jackson. The blaze was partially contained as of Sunday morning.
A second fire burning to the southeast prompted authorities to ask hikers, hunters and other backcountry recreationists to evacuate portions of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
That blaze was burning in the Irish Canyon area about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Pinedale.
Bingham says summer homes and the Big Sandy lodge were briefly evacuated Saturday evening before fire crews managed to partially control the blaze. A size estimate was not available.
The fires are among several burning across the Western United States.
A small but stubborn blaze has led to evacuations in a rural area of central California, while more than two dozen rural homes have been evacuated as firefighters try to stop the spread of a forest fire north of Los Angeles.
