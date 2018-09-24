‘There is nothing safe about this proposal.’ California leaders vow to fight EPA

California’s leading air pollution enforcers and the state’s attorney general vowed to fight the Trump Administration’s proposed lessening of vehicle emission rules at a public hearing in Fresno on Monday.
“There is nothing safe about this proposal,” said Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board.
Nichols described the Trump Administration proposal as nothing more than “muscle flexing.” And she called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw it. California has led the nation in embracing and supporting clean air technology, she said, and the state “will not sit idly by as you try to flat line our efforts.”
The Safer Affordable Fuel Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule would freeze fuel economy and tailpipe emissions standards at 2020 levels for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2021 to 2026. It also challenges California’s state authority to regulate its own emissions standards to reduce greenhouse gases. California’s standards are more stringent and include requirements for automakers to sell a certain number of electric cars.
The U.S. EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have said easing emissions standards would keep the cost of cars down, encouraging people to get rid of older, polluting vehicles for newer, cleaner models. Opponents of the Trump Administration’s proposal said rolling back emissions standards would increase harmful pollutants and threaten public health.
Outside the meeting, Nichols said she believes the Trump Administration believes its plan is going to save money for the auto industry. “And I think is this coming from the President,” she said. But automakers are “saying the current standards are OK,” she said. The industry only says they want a little more time and flexibility to comply, she said.
During her testimony, Nichols said Fresno was an appropriate location for the meeting on the proposed rollback of tailpipe emissions standards. “This is ground zero for the most stubbornly persistent violations of air standards,” she said. The San Joaquin Valley has among the worst smog and particulate pollution in California and the U.S.
The hearing in Fresno, which was expected to last at least 12 hours, is the first of three nationwide being held to hear from the public about the Trump Administration’s proposed vehicle emission rules. Hearings will be held Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, and Wednesday in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. About 130 people had signed up to speak in Fresno. People have until Oct. 30 to submit written comments to the EPA.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra testified that the state has stringent air standards for a good reason. “We don’t do this because it’s easy or it feels good,” he said. “We do this because 26 percent of school-aged children here in the San Joaquin Valley suffer from asthma. We do it because the five largest fires in California history occurred in the last five years.”
Climate change also is a factor in California’s opposition to the Trump Administration proposal. California cannot back away from its fight against climate change, Becerra said. “We must continue to tackle the No. 1 source of greenhouse gas emissions: our vehicles.”
Becerra said his message to the EPA: “Do your job. Withdraw this proposal. Fulfill your duty under federal law to protect all Californians and Americans from harmful greenhouse gas emissions and to conserve energy.”
California EPA Secretary Matthew Rodriguez also spoke at the meeting against the federal EPA proposal. California has led the nation in cleaning the air and 12 other states and the District of Columbia have joined in adopting the regulations, he said. The proposed regulations are not supported by science or technology, Rodriguez said. “You can be assured California will object to it at every step.”
Opponents of the EPA proposed emission standards began gathering about an hour before the meeting inside the old Pacific Gas and Electric building in downtown Fresno.
Linda Dunn of Clovis said she wanted to show her support for electric vehicles. Dunn said her entire family drives electric cars. “We like clean air,” she said.
Lucy Clark came from Kern County. “After 40 years of living in the Valley, I have developed adult onset asthma,” she said. “I don’t want the waiver that California has to be removed by this program. We need our clean regulations for clean air not just for old folks, but for our children.”
