Police look for links in deadly LA-area homeless beatings

A homeless man was found fatally bludgeoned on a Southern California beach the same day two of three homeless men beaten in downtown Los Angeles last weekend died.
Santa Monica police say the body of man in his 30s was found around 6:40 a.m. Thursday under the city's pier and officers determined he had an injury "consistent with blunt force trauma to the head."
Lt. Saul Rodriguez tells the Los Angeles Times Santa Monica detectives have been in touch with Los Angeles police to check for links to the LA beatings about 15 miles away.
The LA victims were sleeping when an assailant struck them with a bat Sunday morning. Officer Drake Madison says two died Thursday.
Investigators believe the assailant is also homeless and the motive was robbery.
