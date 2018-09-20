Cannabis dispensaries must clear out much of their inventory to comply with state law

Using marijuana legally? New California law gives you some privacy.

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

September 20, 2018 05:20 PM

Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a bill to give adult cannabis users some privacy.

Assembly Bill 2402 by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, extends the same privacy protections to recreational cannabis users that medical cannabis users receive, with two exceptions. Information can be shared in conjunction with processing payments and to government officials, such as police, performing official duties.

The measure is largely aimed at preventing buyer information form being sold or traded for commercial use.

The bill also clarifies existing law “that all personal information of medical cannabis users is kept confidential by deeming identification cards issued to medical cannabis users to be ‘medical information’ under state law and therefore protected from unauthorized disclosure,” according to a statement from Low’s office.

The bill passed the Assembly 63-10 and the Senate 29-9. The law takes effect Jan. 1.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

