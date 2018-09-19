California scraps helmet mandate for motorized scooters

FILE - This April 17, 2018 file photo shows a motorized scooter parked in front of an office building in San Francisco. Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, requiring helmets only for people under age 18 while riding motorized scooters. It’s a win for companies such as Bird and Lime that operate the popular scooters in major cities across California and the country. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo