Undercover coffee shop cops to battle rash of laptop thefts in Berkeley

It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it — police in Berkeley, California, are going undercover in the city’s cafes and coffee shops to combat laptop thefts, reports The Daily Californian.

Police are seeing two to three reports of laptop thefts a week now that classes are back in session at the University of California, Berkeley, reported KRON.

“We typically see a spike (in laptop thefts) when school is in session, and then summer comes, and it tapers off,” Officer Byron White of the Berkeley Police Department said, according to the Californian.

“Now it’s the fall semester — there’s a new influx of people from different places who may not be accustomed to the Berkeley community,” White said, according to the publication.

Police suggested that laptop users in public stay aware of their surroundings and not leave electronic devices unattended, reported KTVU.

“You’re talking about something that’s (worth) $1,000,” White said, according to KPIX. “Would you leave $1,000 sitting out on the table for somebody else to watch?”

Police also advised people to back their data up on a flash drive or in the cloud in case of theft, KTVU reported.

“One thing that I keep hearing over and over again is … ‘all of my pictures were on there’ or ‘my term paper was on there’ — stuff that you can’t get back,” White said, according to the Californian.

UC Berkeley student Sophia Cowles seconded that advice, reported KPIX.

“Yeah, I mean, it could potentially be career ending if you have none of the materials backed up and you’re about to submit your thesis and you lose it,” Cowles said, according to the station.

Purchasing tracking software and recording serial numbers also can help victims retrieve stolen electronics, police told KTVU.

“It’s kind of a sobering reality that such an expensive and valuable machine is so easily stolen,” said UC Berkeley student Josh Perkins, according to KPIX.