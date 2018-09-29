OK to light up at California state parks and beaches, Jerry Brown says

For the third time in three years, Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed bills to ban smoking at state parks and beaches.
“Third time is not always a charm,” Brown wrote in his veto message. “My opinion on the matter has not changed. We have many rules telling us what we can’t do and these are wide open spaces.”
In 2016, Brown accused lawmakers of taking a stance that was “too broad” and “punitive.” Last year, he said his veto was necessary to limit “coercive power of government.”
State Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, has previously said the measures would “protect public health, prevent wildfires, and curtail pollution.”
Brown vetoed Senate Bills 835 and 836 by Glazer and Assembly Bill 1097 by Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae.
