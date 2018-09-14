Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are on the menu at LA pop-up eatery. Actually, they are the menu.

Pop-up restaurants are hot right now, and one in Los Angeles might just be the hottest. The Flamin’ hottest.

Celebrity L.A. chef Roy Choi is preparing to open up Flamin’ Hot Spot, a pop-up, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-affiliated restaurant in LA. The restaurant will be open this coming Tuesday through Thursday.

Choi, whose biography lists him as “a tastemaker, chef and disruptor” opened Kogi BBQ in L.A. in 2008 — a restaurant Newsweek called “America’s First Viral Restaurant,” according to the pop-up’s website, cheetosflaminhotspot.com.

Choi will be serving up such delicacies as Flamin’ Hot Elotes, Cheeto-style butter-smothered street corn; Hot Cheetos Burritos, filled with short rib, avocado, cheese and — you guessed it — Flamin’ Hot Cheetos; and Chester Cheetah Churros, a churro variant tossed into crushed Cheetos White Cheddar Puffs.

The bad news for Flamin’ Hot fans: Reservations are all booked up. You can still join a waitlist though, in case one of those customers gets cold feet.

In the meantime, you can add some variety to your spicy snack fix with Hoodrat Snacks, a San Antonio-based business that mail-orders monthly snack boxes that cater to the junk food appetites of those who “are misplaced and live in a different part of the country,” according to the company website.

And yes, those snacks include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Thanksgiving is only two months away, it’s not too early to start preparing for that Flamin’ Hot turkey.