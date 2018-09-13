‘Very calculated.’ Sheriff piecing together details on deadly Bakersfield shooting

Investigators are still trying to piece together how five victims of a mass shooting in Bakersfield are connected.

So far, the Wednesday night shooting is being viewed as a case of domestic violence, Kern Country Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at a news conference Thursday.

“It appears to me to be very calculated,” Youngblood said.

The incident started when the shooter, identified as 54-year-old Javier Casarez, took his ex-wife to a trucking business on Manwell Boulevard. There, Casarez confronted, shot and killed a man and then shot his ex-wife, according to the sheriff.

He then went looking for the third, who may have witnessed the shootings.





The fourth and fifth victims — identified as 31-year old Laura Garcia and her 57-year-old father Eliseo Garcia — were killed at a house on Breckenridge Road.

#BREAKING: This is 32-year-old Laura Garcia. She and her father were killed at their family’s home on Breckenridge Road after a gunman killed his wife and two others in southeast Bakersfield.

We’re told she was a loving mother will be missed by all who knew her. @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/Ba84DHXNzs — Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) September 13, 2018

Casarez then carjacked a vehicle before being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy and turning the gun (a .50 caliber handgun) on himself. Body camera footage shows the deputy telling the shooter to “put the gun down.”