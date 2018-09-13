6, including gunman, shot and killed after confrontation at Bakersfield trucking business

The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
‘Very calculated.’ Sheriff piecing together details on deadly Bakersfield shooting

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2018 10:15 AM

Investigators are still trying to piece together how five victims of a mass shooting in Bakersfield are connected.

So far, the Wednesday night shooting is being viewed as a case of domestic violence, Kern Country Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at a news conference Thursday.

“It appears to me to be very calculated,” Youngblood said.

The incident started when the shooter, identified as 54-year-old Javier Casarez, took his ex-wife to a trucking business on Manwell Boulevard. There, Casarez confronted, shot and killed a man and then shot his ex-wife, according to the sheriff.

He then went looking for the third, who may have witnessed the shootings.

The fourth and fifth victims — identified as 31-year old Laura Garcia and her 57-year-old father Eliseo Garcia — were killed at a house on Breckenridge Road.

Casarez then carjacked a vehicle before being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy and turning the gun (a .50 caliber handgun) on himself. Body camera footage shows the deputy telling the shooter to “put the gun down.”

