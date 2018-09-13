San Francisco to remove 19th century statue some call racist

FILE - This Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo shows a statue that depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary in San Francisco. A San Francisco board has decided to remove the 19th-century statue that activists say is racist and demeaning to indigenous people. The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, on the “Early Days” statue. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo