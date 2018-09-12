‘Mass shooting’ in Bakersfield as gunman kills wife, several others

Six people were shot and killed Wednesday night in Bakersfield in what the Kern County Sheriff’s Office called a “mass shooting,” according to The Bakersfield Californian.

The newspaper reports that it all started when the suspect went to a trucking business around 5:30 p.m. with his wife to confront another man.

The suspect then shot the man before turning and shooting his wife.

Another man who was at the scene then tried to run from the suspect.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But the gunman eventually tracked him down and killed him near Bear Mountain Sports, which is close the trucking business.

The suspect then went to another location on Breckenridge Road, where he shot two other men at a residence.

All five victims died.

“What we are trying to do is find out why this started and why so many players involved, and the connection,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told a group of reporters. “Obviously, these are not random shootings.”

After shooting his wife and a total of four men, the suspect carjacked a vehicle with a woman and child inside. The mother and child, however, managed to escape.

The sixth killing occurred when the suspect eventually turned on himself with a gunshot to his chest as deputies closed in to confront him at a parking lot.

About 30 people witnessed the shootings and are being interviewed by deputies.

The identity of the suspect and victims has yet to be released.

When asked if this was a mass shooting, the sheriff said “absolutely.”

“I’m certainly speculating right now,” Youngblood said. “But at this point, I’m pretty comfortable (saying) there will be a connection between all these players.”

Youngblood added they have body cam video from the officer who was closing in on the suspect but hadn’t had a chance to look at the footage yet.

“Six people lost their lives in a short period of time,” Youngblood said. “This is highly unusual.”