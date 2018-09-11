No rape charge for Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter — and there’s a technical reason why, DA says

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced it would not be pursuing a charge of sexual assault against Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter.

The criminal allegation, investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department, was declared to have passed the statute of limitations in 2013, according to ABC7 News.

“Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined,” according to a charge evaluation worksheet, ABC7 reports.

While the worksheet redacted the name of the alleged victim, The Hollywood Reporter reports news of the criminal investigation broke at the same time singer Melissa Schuman tweeted that she was finally filing a police report.

After the DA’s office announced the case was declined, Schuman released a statement saying, “My family and I were well aware of the likelihood that my case was not prosecutable due to the statute of limitations in California regarding rape which was modified in 2016. It is unfortunate that the law isn’t fully retroactive to accommodate assaults that have happened in the past, regardless of how far back,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Daily Beast, the alleged sexual assault occurred in 2002, when Schuman was 18. At the time, she was touring with the band Dream and shooting a film, The Hollow, along with Carter, The Daily Beast Reports.

The alleged assault happened “at his Santa Monica apartment on our off day of shooting,” Schuman wrote in a blog post.