‘It was going full speed at me.’ California hiker stands his ground as bear charges

If a black bear charges you while hiking, running away is a really bad idea — They can run in excess of 30 mph, according to the North American Bear Center..
That’s a lesson that may very well have saved the lives of Amsterdam wildlife photographer Tigran Avakian, his wife Zarina, their 4-year-old daughter and two relatives when they were chased by a black bear while hiking on the Monrovian Falls Trail, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News.
“It was going full speed at me,” he told ABC7.
Not only did Avakian have the presence of mind not to run, but he recorded the encounter as well; he later posted the video on his Instagram account.
In the video, Avakian and the others appear to be walking slowly backward while the black bear approaches, first slowly and then rapidly.
The bear charges to within yards of Avakian before suddenly veering up the side of a nearby hill.
Avakian shared this piece of advice with his Instagram followers along with the video: “When the bear charges, always stand your ground. Change pants later…”
