Dramatic video shows LAPD officer getting shot during traffic stop

Dramatic dashcam video shows a shootout between Los Angeles police and a gang member during a routine traffic stop.
By
7 largest fires in California history

California

7 largest fires in California history

Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service