Snell Fire in Napa County 30 percent contained after spreading quickly over weekend

A wildfire burning in Napa County’s Pope Valley is now 30 percent contained at 2,490 acres, with evacuation orders still in place and more than 1,200 firefighters assigned despite slow growth, Cal Fire said Monday morning.

More than 30 fire crews remain assigned to the Snell Fire, which is burning in a “remote location with difficult access,” though cooler weather this week could further assist containment efforts, according to an incident report by Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect on the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Road, from Pope Creek Bridge to the Lake-Napa County line, according to the 7:30 a.m. report. Snell Valley Road and homes on all roads connecting to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates are also under evacuation orders.

Evacuation centers have been established at the Pope Valley Farm Center and the Calistoga fairgrounds. An estimated 180 structures are threatened, Cal Fire says.





The Snell Fire started about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, seven miles southeast of Middletown off Butts Canyon and Snell Valley roads. It is burning vegetation in the same general area as the 2014 Butts Fire, which destroyed two homes and injured at least four people.

There are no reported injuries or structures damaged or destroyed so far by the Snell Fire. Its cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.