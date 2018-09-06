California grows most of America’s sushi rice. The harvest has begun. Watch the action

Here's some rice harvest action from Rue & Forsman Ranch in Yuba County. Harvest will continue throughout the Sacramento Valley into November. California grows 85 percent of America's sushi rice.
