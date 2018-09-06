California wildfires: What new fires are burning now and where are they?

Firefighters are battling a new round of wildfires in California even as battles against earlier fires continue to wind down.

In 2018 to date, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has fought 4,587 fires blackening 612,710 acres, the agency reported. Six firefighters have died battling the blazes.

Here’s the latest on the largest wildfires still burning in the Golden State.

Northern California

Boot Fire

The Boot Fire near Walker and Bridgeport has burned 6,706 acres and reached 3 percent containment as of Thursday morning, reported the U.S. Forest Service. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Fales Hot Springs, Devil’s Gate Pass and Swauger Creek, and for the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center. Several roads and recreation areas also are closed.

Delta Fire

In Shasta County, the Delta Fire, which erupted Wednesday, has burned 15.294 acres and continues to grow, reported the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday morning. Interstate 5 has been closed in both directions, and mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

Donnell Fire

Crews are making progress on the Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest by lighting backfires and improving containment lines. In all, the fire has burned 36,349 acres and is 85 percent contained as of Wednesday. The fire began Aug. 2 near the Donnell Reservoir in Tuolumne County. Some forest areas and trails remain closed.

Hirz Fire

In northern Shasta County, above Shasta Lake, the Hirz Fire has burned through 46,150 acres and reached 75 percent containment as of Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Mendocino Complex

The Mendocino Complex Fire, currently contained at 98 percent, consists of the Ranch and River fires in Lake County. The Ranch Fire began about 12:03 p.m. July 27 and is now the largest in California history, according to Cal Fire.

As of Thursday morning, the Ranch Fire has burned 410,203 acres and is 98 percent contained; the River Fire has burned 48,920 acres and is fully contained, according to the Mendocino National Forest service, which has taken over full command of the Ranch Fire.

Together, the fires have burned 459,102 acres and have destroyed 157 residences and 123 other buildings.

Full containment of the Ranch Fire is expected Sunday.

Natchez Fire

The Natchez Fire near the Oregon border has burned 3.273 acres and is 70 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was started by lightning on July 15.

North Fire

The North Fire, burning in the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap, has burned 1,274 acres and reached 17 percent containment as of Thursday morning, reported the U.S. Forest Service. The cause of the fire, which began Monday, remains under investigation. Some campgrounds and roads in the “extremely rugged” terrain have been closed.

Sliger Fire

The Sliger Fire in El Dorado County has burned 104 acres and reached 45 percent containment as of Thursday morning, reported Cal Fire. Road closures have been lifted and evacuations downgraded to advisory for the fire, which began Tuesday.

Central California

Lions Fire

The Lions Fire south of Yosemite has burned 13,347 acres and is 86 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started June 11 and was caused by lightning. It crossed onto the Inyo National Forest on June 22.