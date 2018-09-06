Hatchet-carrying Fresno man arrested on stolen bicycle in Merced County, police say

A man with a hatchet was arrested in Los Banos on Thursday shortly after stealing a bicycle, according to police.
An officer on patrol about 9 a.m. in the 900 block of the Rail Trail near H Street saw two men in a car chasing a man on a bicycle, according to officers.
The men told the officer they were trailing the cyclist because he had stolen the bicycle while its owner had stopped to run an errand, police said.
Another officer stopped the man on the bicycle, who was identified by police as Tommy Dean Raney, 57, of Fresno. He was found to be carrying a hatchet, according to Cmdr. Jason Hedden.
Raney was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said. He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail.
He remains in custody at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to police.
