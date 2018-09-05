500-acre Delta Fire north of Shasta Lake prompts emergency closure of Interstate 5

A 500-acre wildfire that started Wednesday in Shasta County has prompted the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.
The Delta Fire, which is burning near I-5 by the Vollmers exit north of Lakehead, has exploded to 500 acres in just over two hours, according to social media posts by officials at Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
The interstate is closed from 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale Road to 4 miles south of Mount Shasta at Mott Road, according to Caltrans. Motorists are advised to choose alternate routes. Evacuations have been ordered for areas north of Lakehead, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story; more updates to come on sacbee.com.
Comments