Watch firefighters attack the North Fire in Tahoe National Forest

Tyler Medders of the Susanville Hot Shots fights the North Fire near the North Fork Campground in the Tahoe National Forest on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service