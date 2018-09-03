It’s easy to see lights of Burning Man Festival from 25 miles away

The new Fox Mountain fire camera, run by Nevada Seismo Lab, in northwest Nevada caught the lights of Burning Man Festival from 25 miles away at 10 p.m. on September 2, 2018.
