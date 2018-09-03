Watch the efficiency of a prune harvest happening now in the Sacramento Valley

Filter Farms in Sullivan, California, north of Yuba City, CA, has begun the prune harvest. The fruit is being harvested all around the Sacramento Valley.
By
What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

California

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service