What to know when you return home from a wildfire evacuation

Wildfire evacuations have been lifted, and you’re allowed to go back home. There are still some dangers. Do you know what to look for when you return? Is your home safe? Here are a few helpful CalFire tips when returning after a wildfire.
By
What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

California

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service