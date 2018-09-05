California lawmakers OK a bill allowing them to live outside their districts

Before they left town last week at the end of the 2018 legislative session, California lawmakers sent Gov. Jerry Brown a bill that makes it easier for them to live outside the districts they represent.
Senate Bill 1250 by Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, addresses decades of dispute about where California’s 120 state legislators are allowed to live when holding office. The measure says the address listed on a lawmaker’s voter registration will be accepted as the primary residence — as long as he or she actually lived at the address for an unspecified period of time.
“This bill is about allowing all legislators, who must travel and live in our state capital, to be effective leaders for our representative districts without the fear of being targeted by overzealous prosecutors or political adversaries,” Bradford wrote in a letter supporting the measure.
Lawmakers said the law is needed, in some cases, to help them establish homes and raise their families near their work in Sacramento without fearing political reprisals. Opponents suggested it merely widens the loophole for lawmakers who don’t want to live in their districts.
Bradford’s bill says lawmakers must be registered to vote in their districts, but also specifies circumstances that cannot be used to prove a lawmaker lives outside his or her district:
- Owning or renting a residence outside the district.
- Claiming a homeowner’s tax exemption at an address outside the district.
- Paying for household insurance, utilities or other household services for a home outside the district.
- Having kids in school tied to an out-of-district address.
- Having a spouse or “intimate partner” living outside the district for employment.
- Receiving mail at a residence outside the district.
The issue has troubled lawmakers before. Former state Sen. Rod Wright was found guilty of felony perjury and voting fraud charges four years ago after a jury found that he lied about his address on voter registration and candidacy papers in 2007 and 2008. He resigned from the Legislature and later served a brief stint — 71 minutes — in jail.
Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, was attacked in his 2014 Senate campaign after The Sacramento Bee reported that he did not live in the Pocket-area condo at which he was registered to vote, but with his wife and children outside his district in Natomas.
During the debate over Bradford’s bill last week, lawmakers explained that they wanted the ability to live outside their districts to keep their families together.
Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, D-Marina del Rey, said that the bill is a way for her to continue serving in the Legislature while keeping her daughter close to her. Burke, who is the single mother to a four-year-old daughter, flies each Thursday with her daughter back to their home in Marina del Rey to spend the weekend.
“We talk about getting women elected, but there are challenges that women of childbearing age face,” Burke said. She plans to enroll her daughter in school in Sacramento once she is of age, so they can live together during the legislative session, which runs from January to September. “My mother, who was also a lawmaker, had to decide between her job and being a full-time, present mother. She chose being a mother. Forty years later, women should not have to make the same choice.”
The bill drew opposition from legislators who believe the measure gives legislators a chance to move away from their districts and live in wealthier areas.
“My community is a community that’s often been used as a dumping ground, as a wasteland,” Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, said. “When colleagues don’t reside in their district, we forget the problems we have to face.”
“We legislate on experience,“ she added. “We can’t make it easier to skirt the law.”
Organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the California Common Cause were previously opposed to the bill, but later dropped their opposition with amendments that were made.
“We removed our opposition to SB 1250 because, as amended, the bill maintains the current residency requirement in an enforceable way,” said Kati Phillips, a spokeswoman for the California Common Cause. “It is a clarification to current law, not a change. “
