Killer whales delight onlookers with spectacular aquatics show

A group of five killer whales were spotted by a whale watching tour in Monterey Bay, California, on August 29, delighting onlookers with a spectacular aquatic display.
By
What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

California

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service