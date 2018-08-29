Sen. Lindsey Graham sheds a tear as he remembers Senator John McCain
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
Caltrans will do emergency repair work on the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 over the Sacramento River delta. The drawbridge got stuck in the up position on August 9, 2018 and must be manually raised and lowered to allow ships to pass underneath.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.